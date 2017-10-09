Dozens of cities observe Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Days

In 1937, Christopher Columbus Day became recognized as a federal holiday for the first time.

However, recent movements against Columbus Day led more than a dozen cities across the US to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Critics of Columbus Day says the explorer's contribution to history is outweighed by the negative effect Columbus's voyages had on Native Americans through disease and war.

In the early 90's, Berkeley, California became the first US state to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. Since, others cities stretching from Texas to Maine have adopted Indigenous Peoples Day. Some of these cities include Ann Arbor, MI and Oberlin, OH.

In addition, Minnesota, Vermont and Alaska celebrate Indigenous Peoples Days. South Dakota celebrates a similar holiday called Native American Day.

Recently, an Akron city council member requested the city recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in lieu of Columbus, but the council voted to reject the proposal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.