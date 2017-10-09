Traffic stop turns into drug bust

After following up on an investigation that started as a traffic stop, TPD's vice and narcotic detectives made a major drug bust.

Police seized $151,000 in heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, OxyCotin and meth along with $6,000 in cash and one stolen revolver.

The detectives also teamed up with Field Operations and SWAT.

