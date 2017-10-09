Health Department offers free 12-week Tai Chi classes

The Health Department is offering a free, 12-week session of beginner Tai Chi classes for residents who are 60-years-old and older.

Minority residents are encouraged to take part in the classes as a way to reduce heart health problems within the county.

Classes begin this Tuesday at Spencer Township Neighborhood Center in Holland.

Classes are every Tuesday for the next 12 weeks, starting at 12:45 p.m. and ending at 1:45 p.m.

