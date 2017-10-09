Home2 Suites opened for business in Toledo-Maumee area

The Toledo-Maumee area is adding another place to stay.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton is now opened for business. It is located on Toll Gate Drive and offers all-suite accommodations.

Some rooms have full equipped kitchens and modular furniture which means guests can customize the suite to fit their style and preference.

“The first couple weeks will take time to ramp up, but I think in about a month or so we should start to hit full occupancy. Right now we're hitting about 30 or 40 rooms a night, but we opened Tuesday, and that's more than we expected starting off,” said Kishan Patel, the general manager.

The hotel also focuses on Eco-friendly options. For example there is a saline pool, no plastic utensils are used for meals and the washing machines do not use polymer beads.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.