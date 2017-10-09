Body of missing Lenawee County woman found - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body of missing Lenawee County woman found

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office)
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office have found the body of a woman who has been missing since September 6. 

The body of Majorie Dorr, 88, was found in a heavily wooded and swampy area about a half mile from her home.

Dorr is also suspected to have the onset of Alzheimer's and has wandered off in the past.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly