Body of missing Lenawee County woman found

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office have found the body of a woman who has been missing since September 6.

The body of Majorie Dorr, 88, was found in a heavily wooded and swampy area about a half mile from her home.

Dorr is also suspected to have the onset of Alzheimer's and has wandered off in the past.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.