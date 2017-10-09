Card handed to TPD officer touches entire department

A simple act of appreciation can go a long way, especially for police officers who risk their lives daily to serve and protect. But a note given to an officer Monday touched people around the department and the city.

While an officer was on duty, a woman approached the officer and handed them a card.

The note was a simple thank you, but it had a profound effect on the officer and the department.

As of early afternoon Monday, the note nearly 1,000 likes on the Toledo police Facebook page.

