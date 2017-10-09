Person shot near UT campus, checks self into Toledo Hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police ares investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the University of Toledo.

According to Toledo police, the victim checked himself into Toledo Hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim told officers he heard several gunshots after leaving an establishment near the UT campus. He told police he was not familiar with the area and did not know the exact location of the shooting.

Someone dropped the victim off at the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries. 

He was later treated and released.

