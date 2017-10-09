The victim told police that he was smoking a cigarette on his porch when a man approached him with an assault rifle.

Victim robbed at gunpoint by man with assault rifle

Three people, including two young children, were inside when a bullet entered the apartment. The man who was shot was standing outside the apartment complex.

Bullet enters home with children inside after man was shot

Police say they are trying to identify the man for theft and making threats against the victim.

Police say the victim was shot twice when he refused to give up his cell phone during an armed robbery.

Toledo Police ares investigating a shooting that happened Sunday near the University of Toledo.

Person shot near UT campus, checks self into Toledo Hospital

According to Toledo police, the victim checked himself into Toledo Hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The victim told officers he heard several gunshots after leaving an establishment near the UT campus. He told police he was not familiar with the area and did not know the exact location of the shooting.

Someone dropped the victim off at the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim did not suffer life threatening injuries.

He was later treated and released.

