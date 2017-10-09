Man shot twice while delivering pizza - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot twice while delivering pizza

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot twice while delivering pizza on Saturday.

The shooting occurred on East Delaware Avenue around 11:30 p.m. 

Police say the victim was delivering pizza when he was approached by a black male armed with a gun.

Police say the man took the victim's pizza and money bag and then demanded the victim's cell phone.

The victim told police he refused to give up his cell phone, which was when the man shot him twice. 

The victim was taken by life squad to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the left thigh and right ankle. 

His injuries are non-life threatening.

