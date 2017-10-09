TPD searching for man involved in theft, threatening a victim - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for man involved in theft, threatening a victim

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft.

Police say they are trying to identify the man for theft and making threats against the victim.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

