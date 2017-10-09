Woman injured in Monroe rollover crash

A rollover crash in Monroe County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday.

The crash happened at the 500 block of East Fourth St.

According to Monroe Police, the woman struck a parked vehicle, causing her vehicle to roll over. First responders transported the woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Inside the vehicle, police found crack cocaine and prescription narcotics.

Police plan on the charging the woman with possession of cocaine, possession of analogs, OVI and driving without a license.

