UT basketball coach honored with Donate Life Champion Award

University of Toledo men's basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk received a big honor Monday.

Kowalczyk was given the Donate Life Champion Award, which recognizes members of the athletic community who have a significant impact on organ, eye and tissue donation. 

Kowalczyk has been touched personally by organ donation. One of his close friends was able to live 12 years following a double lung transplant before passing away in 2016. 

Kowalczyk has been an advocate for organ donation for more than a decade, and has worked with Life Connection of Ohio since 2013.

He was presented with the award during UT's homecoming football game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday. 

