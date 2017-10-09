Man narrowly misses getting hurt as shots were fired into his home

One man narrowly avoided being shot when shots were fired into his home on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sumner Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the victim heard a knock on his door and looked out the window to see who it was.

As he was doing so, police say shots were fired into the home, barely missing the victim.

The man was suffered a small cut on his hand from glass, but was otherwise unhurt.

