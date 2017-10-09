Bullet enters home with children inside after man was shot - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bullet enters home with children inside after man was shot

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One man was taken into the hospital after being shot while sitting outside of his home Sunday.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Dorr Street around 7:45 p.m. 

The man told police he was shot at by an unknown person from across the street. 

A bullet entered the man's apartment where three people, including two young children, were inside. 

Police say no one in the apartment was hurt.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

