Victim robbed at gunpoint by man with assault rifle

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint on Sunday.

The robbery occurred on Walbridge Avenue at 6:30 a.m. 

The victim told police that he was smoking a cigarette on his porch when a man approached him with an assault rifle. 

Police say the victim was forced to go inside his house as the suspect took a small amount of money from the home and fled the scene. 

Police say the man is described as a black male standing at six feet tall and clean shaven. Police say he was wearing a gray shirt with gray pants at the time of the robbery. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

