Police say the woman was in a vehicle somewhere on Euclid Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male.

Police say the woman was in a vehicle somewhere on Euclid Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male.

Woman suffers gunshot wound after man fires into her vehicle

Woman suffers gunshot wound after man fires into her vehicle

The FBI and Toledo police say the man was arrested after being found with nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine and 13 firearms, including an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.

The FBI and Toledo police say the man was arrested after being found with nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine and 13 firearms, including an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.

Police say the woman is a person of interest in a felony theft at ProMedica Headquarters.

Police say the woman is a person of interest in a felony theft at ProMedica Headquarters.

TPD searching for person of interest in ProMedica HQ felony theft

TPD searching for person of interest in ProMedica HQ felony theft

A Perrysburg man will spend time in prison for the possession of child porn.

A Perrysburg man will spend time in prison for the possession of child porn.

The victim told police that he was smoking a cigarette on his porch when a man approached him with an assault rifle.

The victim told police that he was smoking a cigarette on his porch when a man approached him with an assault rifle.

Victim robbed at gunpoint by man with assault rifle

Victim robbed at gunpoint by man with assault rifle

Police are looking for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint on Sunday.

The robbery occurred on Walbridge Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

The victim told police that he was smoking a cigarette on his porch when a man approached him with an assault rifle.

Police say the victim was forced to go inside his house as the suspect took a small amount of money from the home and fled the scene.

Police say the man is described as a black male standing at six feet tall and clean shaven. Police say he was wearing a gray shirt with gray pants at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.