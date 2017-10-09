Mayoral candidates sit down for town hall meeting - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayoral candidates sit down for town hall meeting

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson (Source: WTOL) Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson (Source: WTOL)
(SourcE: WTOL) (SourcE: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

You will have a chance to speak with the mayoral candidates Monday evening in Toledo. 

Current mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Wade Kapszukiewicz will answer questions from the public and a panel.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo on Glendale Avenue at 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but seating is limited. It is recommended that you get there early to get a seat.

