Mayoral candidates sit down for town hall meeting

You will have a chance to speak with the mayoral candidates Monday evening in Toledo.

Current mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Wade Kapszukiewicz will answer questions from the public and a panel.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo on Glendale Avenue at 7 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but seating is limited. It is recommended that you get there early to get a seat.

