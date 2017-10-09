MSP investigating deadly crash

Michigan State Police are investigating a single vehicle deadly crash that happened in Lenawee County on Saturday.

The crash occurred on Yankee Road east of Riga Highway in Riga Township.

Police say 29-year-old Tiffany Shaw of Toledo was driving on Yankee Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the road, causing her vehicle to overturn.

Police say Shaw was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were dispatched to the crash around midnight, but due to lack of witnesses it is unclear what time the crash actually occurred.

Police say speed and weather conditions were factors in the crash.

Shaw was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Michigan State Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to call the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

