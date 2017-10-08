22-year-old Lyons, OH man dead after police find wrecked vehicle on country road

A 22-year-old man from Lyons, OH is dead after a crash in Fulton County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mark Murar was driving west on County Road C near County Road 11 when his car went off the south side of the road and struck an embankment and guardrail.

Mr. Murar’s car then overturned.

Murar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may have contributed to the accident.

Police say Murar was not wearing a seat belt.

It’s unknown at this time when the crash occurred.

