Islamic Center opens doors for blood drive for Las Vegas massacre victims

Every year the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg holds two blood drives.

But the one on Sunday took on a special meaning.

It was all about the Las Vegas massacre.

Joe Yaeger was moved to roll up his sleeve after watching the grim pictures from Mandalay Bay.

He was donating his 128th lifetime pint of blood.

“I think it brings it to the forefront that the need is there and when you have a tragedy like that, it makes you want to think and see how you can help people anyway you can,” said Joe.

And that’s what one donor after another was saying.

It's all about helping people.

“I feel like helping out,” said Joe Morgan.

Same feeling from members of the Islamic Center.

This drive is all about their faith.

“We were already having a blood drive. There’s so many injured and they needed blood so why not? That’s one of the main things of our religion. We’ve got to help people,” said Nadia Ashraf-Moghal of the Islamic Center.

The center was slammed with donors.

At one point, some had to be turned away.

But those who stayed didn’t mind the wait.

By day’s end, just over thirty pints were donated during the five hour drive.

"Las Vegas was big but it was more of the different aspects going on. Las Vegas, multiple hurricanes, multiple things affecting people in our country. I think it’s important,” said Shannon Haney.

We’re told the blood gathered at the Islamic Center will not actually be sent to Las Vegas.

But it will allow the American Red Cross to put it into its supply pool.

One way or another, people somewhere will be helped.

