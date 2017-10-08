United Way: 40% of Ohio households struggle to afford state's cost of living

Authorities in Ohio say a dangerous inmate being treated at a state psychiatric hospital has escaped and is being sought by police.More >>
Recalls this week include children's plates and bowls, toys, bicycle brakes.More >>
The Department of Defense says one of the three U.S. soldiers killed in an attack by Islamic extremists in Niger was from southwestern Ohio.More >>
Officials say road crews are on track to finish rebuilding a large bridge over Interstate 75 by the end of 2018.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to the ALICE study a large population of Ohio residents work low-paying jobs have little or no savings and are one emergency away from falling into poverty.More >>
Ever think about learning Tai Chi? This could be your chance. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a 12 week session of beginner classes for residents 60 years old and up.More >>
The 41st annual Applebutter Fest took place in Grand Rapids on Sunday.More >>
Toledo police are searching for person responsible for killing a man early Sunday morning.More >>
