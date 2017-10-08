United Way: 40% of Ohio households struggle to afford state's cost of living

A new study by the United Way says 2 in 5 Ohio households struggle to afford the state’s cost of living.

According to the ALICE study a large population of Ohio residents work low-paying jobs have little or no savings and are one emergency away from falling into poverty.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

The report used data from the U.S. Census and a variety of other sources.

According to the report a total of 1.2 million Ohio households earn more than the official U.S. poverty level but less than the basic cost of living.

The number is almost double the official poverty rate.

According the study, 40% of Ohio households fall into one of these two categories.

The United Way report also says more than 67% of Ohio jobs pay less than $40,000 a year.

For more information on the study, click here.

