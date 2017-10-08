Lucas Co. Health Dept. offering free Tai Chi classes starting Tuesday

Ever think about learning Tai Chi? This could be your chance.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding a 12 week session of beginner classes for residents 60 years old and up.

Tai Chi focuses on improving functional abilities like balance and coordination and helps improve mental focus and overall health.

The Health Department is encouraging minority residents to take part as a way to reduce heart health disparities in the County.

Classes start this Tuesday, October 10, at the Spencer Township Neighborhood Center at 330 Oak Terrace in Holland. Oak Terrace is off Angola Rd.

Classes run from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The classes will take place every Tuesday for twelve weeks.

“Since Tai Chi puts minimal stress on muscles and joints, it is generally suitable for all ages and fitness levels. In fact, because Tai Chi is low impact, it may be especially suitable if you're an older adult looking to improve your fitness level,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner.

Classes are free.

