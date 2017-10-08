The 41st Annual Grand Rapids Applebutter Festival takes place Sunday

The 41st annual Applebutter Fest took place in Grand Rapids Sunday.

Tens of thousands filled into the small village for the one day only event. But before the event began, a process had to take place in order to make the beloved treat.

Day one is spent boiling 50 gallons of cider into 10 gallons of a sweet concentrate for the base.

Day two is spent cleaning, peeling, and cutting 15 bushels of apples into small pieces.

Day three the apples and cider are put into kettles and cooked for at least six hours. Sugar is added to the mixture then it is put into jars and sold.

“The show that they put on, it’s definitely a great family place just a great hometown experience,” said Tiffany Ranville who comes to the festival each year. She added that her favorite part of the festival is, well obviously the applebutter.

There are handmade crafts and historic reenactments sharing history of the Maumee Valley that brings the large crowds to the small village.

The hometown experience is one day only, so anyone who missed out this year, will have to find another way to fill up on the delicious applebutter.

