Driver loses control of car, crashes into electric pole

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A driver was sent to a local hospital after a car crash happened early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Norwood and Hoag Street in central Toledo around 4:30 a.m.

Toledo police said the driver likely had a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the car crashing into an electric pole.

The crash is still under investigation.

