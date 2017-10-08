Man shot, killed in south Toledo

Toledo police are searching for the person responsible for killing a man early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Chapin Street near Western Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police said someone shot Dantana Cunningham, 25, in his home. When crews arrived on scene, they found Cunningham suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other people were at the home at the time as well but they all are safe.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call crime stopper at 419-255-111

WTOL 11 will update this story as the investigation continues.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.