Mixing nature and Halloween at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

Hey nature lovers. Looking for a way combine your love of the outdoors and one of the great outdoor holidays this year?

The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge might have what you are looking for.

One of northwest Ohio’s best hidden treasures is hosting Howl-o-ween on October 22 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Costumed volunteers will be passing out treats along the boardwalk to your little princesses, ghosts and goblins.

There will also be spooky stories told and a craft station in the visitor center.

Coffee, cider and donuts will also be available with a donation.

There will be lots of photo opportunities too.

The event is free and will be going on rain or shine.

Call 419-898-0014 x13 for details.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.