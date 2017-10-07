House catches on fire while homeowners are out of town

The Toledo Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire that happened early Saturday morning.

The blaze happened on the 1200 block of Belmont Avenue around 2 a.m.

Fire crews said the fire started in the back of the house before it moved to attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire because the home owners are currently out of town.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.