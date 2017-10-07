Woman crashes car due to texting and driving - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman crashes car due to texting and driving

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A car crash caused a wire to snap in east Toledo early Saturday morning.

TPD  said a woman drove into a pole while she was texting and driving.

The crash happened on Heffner Street near Seaman Road just after midnight. 

Police had to shut part of Heffner Street down due to the live wire. 

