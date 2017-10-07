Two drivers sent to hospital after crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two drivers sent to hospital after crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two drivers were taken to a local hospital from a crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, south of the Anthony Wayne Trail around 6 a.m.

Toledo Fire said the collision was between a large truck and a car.

The road is open, however traffic near the crash is slowed down.

There is no confirmation on either of the drivers's conditions. 

