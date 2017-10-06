Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 7 Finals - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 7 Finals

WEEK 7 FINALS

Edgerton 56

Antwerp 13

Hopewell-Loudon 49

Arcardia 7

Liberty Center 12

Archbold 21

North Baltimore 20

Arlington 30

Fairview 31

Ayersville 22

Hillsdale 28

Blissfield 20

Delta 7

Bryan 49

Clyde 42

Columbian 0

Northwood 64

Danbury 0

Patrick Henry 13

Evergreen 30

Lake 21

Fostoria 14

Central Catholic 27

Fremont Ross 7

Woodmore 0

Genoa 56

Ottawa Hills 0

Hilltop 18

Oak Harbor 21

Huron 14

St. Francis 24

Lima Senior 25

Southview 14

Maumee 28

Bedford 38

Monroe 21

Gibsonburg 51

Montpelier 13

Springfield 35

Napoleon 14

Bowling Green 15

Northview 22

Eastwood 39

Otsego 0

Defiance 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 48

Liberty-Benton 31

Pandora-Gilboa 20

Bellevue 28

Perkins 6

Anthony Wayne 31

Perrysburg 6

McComb 42

Riverdale 19

Bowsher 19

Rogers 7

Elmwood 0

Rossford 42

Mohawk 21

Seneca East 24

Findlay 24

St. John’s 41

Hicksville 35

Tinora 0

Edon 32

Toledo Christian 7

Cory-Rawson 7

Van Buren 27

Leipsic 46

Vanlue 6

Port Clinton 36

Vermilion 22

Woodward 14

Waite 12

Swanton 28

Wauseon 27

Holgate 0

Wayne Trace 33

Sand Creek 14

Whiteford 53

Clay 3

Whitmer 52

