Rogers Rams host tailgate for donations to Puerto Rico

Students and Alumni at Rogers High School weren’t just tailgating for their homecoming game against the Bowsher Rebels.

They were also tailgating to donate bottled water to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

It’s an event they called Rams and Rebels - Tailgate and Donate.

The school started their collection Friday and already have close to two pallets, but they aren’t stopping there.

They will also be collecting baby wipes, diapers, cleaning supplies and non-perishable items along with gently used clothing, which is at the Frederick Douglass Community Center.

Rogers alumni organized the event because they wanted to help.

“This is a community that cares not only about people here in America with all the luxuries that we have,” said Albert Earl. “We care about what’s going on in Puerto Rico as well and we wanted to come together and see how we can impact them because they are going to need a lot of help.”

They will accept donations at Rogers home football games or at Rogers High School until October 26th.

Impact with Hope will then transport the donations to Puerto Rico.

