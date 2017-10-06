Celebrate 'Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog month' and save a dog's life

Fritter is still waiting for a forever home after a year at the humane society (Source: WTOL)

It's national 'Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog month' and who doesn't want an excuse to look at puppies?

From puppies, to full-grown dogs and breeds of every kind the Toledo Area Humane Society is hopeful you will consider one of their unique pups this October during adopt a shelter dog month.

"We think you should adopt instead of shopping because when you come in to adopt one of our dogs we can tell you about their history,” said Lisa Sommers, a volunteer and outreach manager with the Toledo Area Humane Society.

“You can meet them in a bonding room to spend time with them, some of them even know tricks, some are potty trained so it's not like you're starting from scratch," said Sommers.

Already this year the humane society has saved more than 3,000 pet lives.

Families say they believe adoption is best because the dogs are in the shelter by no fault of their own.

"They are just so sweet, like a lot of people don't give them a chance so we thought let’s give them a chance because a lot of dogs are here for months," said Toni Stevens, a shelter dog lover.

Fritter is actually the humane society's longest staying dog. He’s a pit bull mix and close to a year old.

The Toledo Area Humane Society says adopting a dog like Fritter could change your life.

"You're saving a life,” said Sommers. “For one thing, every time you come in and adopt a dog it makes room for another one we can rescue to save his place."

When you adopt a dog at the humane society they are spayed and neutered, microchipped, and have the appropriate shots and treatments for their age.

Those who visit often say you should stop in and just give these dogs a chance, because you will fall in love.

"They're in a shelter and people think, oh yeah they are in a shelter let’s not get them, something is wrong with them,” said Kevin Wieczorek, a shelter dog lover. “No. They are really loveable if you get to know them."

The humane society encourages you to come see not only their dogs, but cats and more to adopt not shop this month.

If you want to learn more about the Toledo Area Humane Society, their animals or programs, you can visit their website.

