Salvation Army making sure low income families are able to have Christmas

It's not even Halloween yet, but the Salvation Army is already ramping up to help local families for Christmas.

The Salvation Army is once again helping families with their income-based Christmas Assistance Program.

You can head over to 620 North Erie Street St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10-13, 23, 25-27 and on Oct 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To qualify you need to bring:

picture I.D. from all adults living in a home

proof of income for the household current within 30 days (pay stub, unemployment or SS/SSI/SSD printout)

proof of address current withi 30 days

birth certificate for each child in the household (or a medical card with birthdate or report card)

The Salvation Army does this year after year to allow everyone to celebrate the holiday.

"Anyone in need of assistance, if you're going through a financial struggle, or just got laid off and you don't think you'll have enough money for your family to have a Christmas, you can come in and apply,” said Megan Cornwell, Salvation Army Director of Marketing. “We just have a few different documentation needs you need to fill out. Last year we assisted over 3,400 households with Christmas assistance so that's food and or toys depending on what the family says."

You have to apply in person.

