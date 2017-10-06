Luminous Nights movie postponed due to rain chances

If you were planning on going to Luminous Nights at the Toledo Zoo on Saturday to see the "Secret Life of Pets" you'll have to reschedule.

The Zoo posted on its Facebook page today saying the movie will now be shown next weekend.

Luminous Nights will still be open, it's just the movie that will not be playing.

