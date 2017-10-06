Issue 2 supporters and opponents make their cases

You may have seen or heard ads about Ohio’s Issue 2 urging you to vote for or against the issue.

But with those ads it's not necessarily easy to get a clear understanding of what the issue is actually about.

Supporters say the Drug Price Relief Act would allow the state to buy prescription drugs at the same or lower prices as the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs.

In most cases, the VA gets better discounts on drugs then the state receives.

While some support the issue, Brian Dicken with the Lucas County Chamber of Commerce says it's confusing to voters.

"As we started taking a look at it the language in it, it is pretty ambiguous. So it's not clear how it gets implemented and who all it will affect,” said Dicken.

But former U.S. Congressman from Ohio, Dennis Kucinich, supports the initiative and says it would save Ohioans money.

"This is about affordability of health care, but more specifically that prescription drugs can be obtained at the lowest possible rate by the state saving tax payers about 400 million a year,” said Kucinich.

But opponents say those who are privately insured or who don't get their medication through a state program could potentially see an increase in drug prices.

"The studies that have been done on it at this point show that about 2 out of every 3 people in the state. That's about 7 million people won't benefit from it and could actually see an increase in drug costs,” said Dicken.

Kucinich insists the measure should pass in order to have fair prices for those much needed drugs.

"Pharmaceutical companies are very powerful. They’re able to force all that, so right now the American people are basically paying the price that

pharmaceuticals are asking for and that doesn't work out in favor of consumers," said Kucinich.

Despite the confusion surrounding Issue 2, one thing is sure to continue until election day; ads for and against the measure.

