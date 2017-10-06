Plan Your Summer Like Weekend

Another fall weekend is here, and more summer like weather is here!

Highs will rocket into the 80s for University of Toledo Homecoming Day, then be around 80 degrees for the AppleButter Fest in Grand Rapids Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with afternoon highs in the middle 80s.

South-southwest winds will gust to around 25-30 mph by midday. It is October, though conditions will be similar to normal highs around the 4th of July.

Plan on summer wear for Rockets football. Drink plenty of fluids to get you through the game.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected from 8:00PM to 2:00AM. There may be quite a lightning show along with scattered downpours.

As we have forecast all week the weather will be near ideal for the AppleButter Fest in Grand Rapids!

Have a wonderful weekend! Robert Shiels WTOL