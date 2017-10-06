State budget includes $50 million to help save lives of babies

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) says the new Ohio state budget has nearly $50 million in it to help save babies' lives.

According to a new report by the ODH, infants who died before their first birthday in the state continues to rise, from 1,005 in 2015 to 1,024 in 2016.

The $50 million in next year’s budget is in addition to $87 million dollars spent over the last six years.

The majority of the state funding will go to supporting local community-driven proposals to end infant mortality in high-risk areas.

According to the study, nine metro areas, including Toledo/Lucas County, accounted for 59 percent of all infant deaths and 86 percent of African-American infant deaths.

At the same time there were 22 percent fewer sleep-related infant deaths last year than in 2015.

