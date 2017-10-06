Jim White Toyota Big Board preview: Week 7

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, teams are now making their final push toward conference championships and a possible playoff birth.

Our Game of the Week features two teams from the Northwest Ohio Conference: Archbold (5-1) and Liberty Center (5-1).

Archbold is coming off a 28-0 shutout victory over Bryan, their second shutout of the season.

The Blue Streaks have a strong and consistent defense. In their three conference games, Archbold's defense have given up a combined 34 points.

So far, Archbold is undefeated in conference, but their road to the conference championship must pass through the dynamic offense of Liberty Center.

Liberty Center is coming off a heartbreaking 35-24 loss to Wauseon. At one point in the game, the Tigers were down 21-7, but scratched their way in the second half to take 24-21 lead in the third quarter. But two touchdowns by Wauseon, included a late pick-six, handed Liberty Center their first conference loss.

Despite the loss, the Tigers are still averaging 38 points per game.

In the Northern Buckeye Conference, number 1 ranked Eastwood (6-0) is heading into what could be their toughest test yet against Otsego (5-1).

Eastwood is coming off a 35-7 win over Fostoria, yet another dominating win on their resume. However Eastwood got off to a slow start, holding just a 7-0 lead at the half.

The Eagles are making statements on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Eastwood averages 37.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the Eagles' defense gave up more than seven points only once this season in a 56-22 victory over Rossford.

However, Otsego could upset the power in the conference and have a track to the championship through their rival.

The Knights are coming off a 49-14 victory over Woodmore. Their sole loss of the season was an out of conference game against Bowling Green.

While giving up a lot of points per game on defense, Otsego makes up for that weakness on the offensive side of the ball.

The Knights are averaging 38 points per game.

Both teams are alone at the top of the conference standings. However, Eastwood has both Genoa and Lake left on their schedule, the two teams tied for second in the conference. Meanwhile, Otsego only has Lake left.

Finally, Northview (6-0) is hoping to avoid a trap game against Bowling Green (3-3) before their bout against Anthony Wayne.

Northview is the "Little Engine That Could" in 2017.

After an upset win over Springfield two weeks ago, Northview seems to be headed toward a huge game against Anthony Wayne that could decide the Northern Lakes League this year.

The Wildcats' defense is only allowing 11.5 points per game.

While they come into the game a favorite, they will have to line up against a hungry Bowling Green squad.

Bowling Green is .500 on the season, but they may have played one of the toughest schedules in all of northwest Ohio. The Bobcats' three losses this season came to Eastwood, Springfield and Anthony Wayne, who have a combined 15-2 record.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats handed Otsego their only loss of the season in Week 3.

There will be several other games featured on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday including:

Ottawa Hills @ Hilltop

Springfield @ Napoleon

Swanton @ Wauseon

Clay @ Whitmer

Findlay @ St. John's

Southview @ Maumee

Elmwood @ Rossford

Anthony Wayne @ Perrysburg

Sand Creek @ Whiteford

Central Catholic @ Fremont Ross

Clyde @ Columbian

Mohawk @ Seneca East

St. Francis @ Lima

Defiance @ Ottawa-Glandorf

Liberty-Benton @ Pandora-Gilboa

Check out the WTOL 11 Sports App for live scoring on these games and more throughout Friday night.

