MacQueen's: Apples still high in quality despite smaller apple crop

It’s the busiest time of the year at MacQueen’s Orchards in Springfield Township.

The harvest is here and so is the annual festival..

The apple crop is not as big as last year because last year each tree was full, making them tired this year with not as many buds.

Basically the trees took a rest.

The size of the apples however is excellent, and so is the quality.

Prices are the same as last year.

“We had some great growing conditions this summer. It was cold at first, then just enough rain came in. Weather was good for us this summer” according to Jeff MacQueen.

And just like every year there’s a great reason to come to MacQueen’s Orchards this weekend.

MacQueen’s 36th annual apple butter festival is this Saturday and Sunday.

There’s rides, entertainment and obviously plenty of apples to make dumplings, fritters, cider and pie.

Admission to the festival is free.

