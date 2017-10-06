Hancock Co. on track to beat 2016 overdose numbers

More people are on pace to die this year from drug overdoses in Hancock County compared to last year.

The county has seen 240 overdoses this year, according to the Findlay Courier.

Out of those 240, 13 have resulted in death with fentanyl as a contributing factor to nine of those deaths, according to the Courier.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is highly addictive. It is 50 to 100 stronger than morphine.

The Courier reports there were 19 total overdose deaths in 2016.

