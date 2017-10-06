Hang out with your favorite superheros at Marvel Universe Live

Listen up Marvel fans!

Your favorite heroes are coming to town, and they'll all be at the Huntington Center.

It's all for "Marvel Universe Live", happening October 7 and 8 in the Glass City.

The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki's hands.

The Huntington Center will be full of actions and thrills with this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

This is the first time Marvel Universe Live has ever come Toledo, let alone the Midwest.

Check the show out on October 7 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on October 8 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Get your tickets here.

