Toledo Police Investigative Unit looking for potential witnesses of central Toledo shooting

The Toledo Police Investigative Unit are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating three people who were at the scene of a central Toledo shooting last month.

Police believe these three men were witnesses to the shooting death of Deasia Wallace that occurred on the 1800 block of Macomber.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.