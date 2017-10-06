Perrysburg man sentenced after child porn investigation - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg man sentenced after child porn investigation

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Perrysburg man will spend time in prison for the possession of child porn. 

Prosecutors say the investigation started when Aaron Kowalski tried to arrange a sexual meeting with a 12-year-old girl. 

Police arrested Kowalski and searched his home as part of the investigation.

They found electronic devices with thousands of pictures of girls on them. 

Kowalski was sentenced to four years in prison, and must register as a sex offender for 25 years. 

