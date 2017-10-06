Perrysburg man sentenced after child porn investigation

Toledo police arrest five men after receiving a call about one of them threatening another person.

TPD confiscate 3 guns, take 5 men into custody after threat reports

Police say the woman was in a vehicle somewhere on Euclid Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male.

Woman suffers gunshot wound after man fires into her vehicle

The FBI and Toledo police say the man was arrested after being found with nearly 10 grams of crack cocaine and 13 firearms, including an unregistered sawed-off shotgun.

Police say the woman is a person of interest in a felony theft at ProMedica Headquarters.

TPD searching for person of interest in ProMedica HQ felony theft

A Perrysburg man will spend time in prison for the possession of child porn.

Prosecutors say the investigation started when Aaron Kowalski tried to arrange a sexual meeting with a 12-year-old girl.

Police arrested Kowalski and searched his home as part of the investigation.

They found electronic devices with thousands of pictures of girls on them.

Kowalski was sentenced to four years in prison, and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

