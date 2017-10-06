Woman crashes into utility pole with 2 children in the car

Temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening. A pleasant night is expected with lows reaching the low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible toward daybreak.More >>
Temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening. A pleasant night is expected with lows reaching the low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible toward daybreak.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Perrysburg man will spend time in prison for the possession of child porn.More >>
A Perrysburg man will spend time in prison for the possession of child porn.More >>
The woman was cited for failure to control and not having a booster seat for one of the children.More >>
The woman was cited for failure to control and not having a booster seat for one of the children.More >>
Police say the driver lost control and went off the road, causing the car to roll over.More >>
Police say the driver lost control and went off the road, causing the car to roll over.More >>
Toledo Police experimented with social media to connect with the people they protect and serve.More >>
Toledo Police experimented with social media to connect with the people they protect and serve.More >>
Temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening. A pleasant night is expected with lows reaching the low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible toward daybreak.More >>
Temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening. A pleasant night is expected with lows reaching the low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible toward daybreak.More >>