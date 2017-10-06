Woman crashes into utility pole with 2 children in the car

Police were on the scene of a single-vehicle injury crash in Hancock County on Thursday.

The crash occurred on US 68 near Trail 40 in Jackson Township around 11 p.m.

Police say 27-year-old Stefanie Tate of Findlay was driving on US 68 when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road. The vehicle hit a utility pole and then went into a field.

Police say there were two children in the car at the time of the crash.

Tate was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for unknown injuries.

Police the children were not hurt in the crash.

Tate was issued a citation for failure to control and not having a booster seat for one of the children.

