Rollover crash leaves one in the hospital

A rollover crash leaves on person in the hospital Thursday night.

The crash occurred on Dorr Street near Crissey Road around midnight.

Police say the driver lost control and went off the road, causing the car to roll over.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.