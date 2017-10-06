Captain Phillips speaks to boy scouts banquet, signs bun for Tony Packo's

Temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening. A pleasant night is expected with lows reaching the low 50s. Some patchy fog is possible toward daybreak.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court won't review the murder conviction of a man sentenced to death for killing a Cleveland police officer.More >>
Ohio State University plans to begin covering tuition costs for some low- and moderate-income students starting next year.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
Astros' Beltran on his hurricane relief efforts: 'My mind and my soul is with my people'.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Boys Scouts celebrated 100 years at Camp Miakonda Thursday evening with a special guest. Captain Richard Phillips, himself a boy scout alum, was once a hostage on a merchant ship, hijacked by Somalian pirates. He was later rescued by members of the Navy SEALs.More >>
Tropical Storm Nate is over 1,000 miles from the United States Gulf Coast tonight.More >>
A group of Toledoans have arrived home from Puerto Rico.
Fifteen doctors, medical students and translators served more than 1,000 survivors of Hurricane Maria at their medical clinic in Yabucoa this past week. For two translators, the trip hit close to home.More >>
The United Way of Greater Toledo Thursday night hosted ‘Bags for Babies’, a way to help new and expecting mothers.More >>
Most football players grow playing the sports from childhood through their senior year of high school.More >>
