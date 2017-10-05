Tropical Storm Nate: 9:00 PM Thursday Update

Tropical Storm Nate is over 1,000 miles from the United States Gulf Coast tonight. The storm is currently dumping heavy rains over Central America. Interaction with land over the next 48 hours will continue to hinder intensification to hurricane status.

TS Nate is over Honduras this evening with sustained winds around 40 mph.

TS Nate is expected to move near Cozumel and Cancun Friday at Tropical Storm strength.

The latest guidance from the National Hurricane Center indicates Nate reaching hurricane status on Saturday in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is possible early Sunday with the forecast cone centered on New Orleans.

This storm will be moving relatively quickly bringing a chance of rain into Ohio by Monday.

