Hurricane Nate: When Ohio Will Be Impacted

Hurricane Nate: When Ohio Will Be Impacted

Hurricane Nate is set to make landfall overnight Saturday as a strong Category 1 Hurricane. This storm will started to weaken quickly as it cuts into central United States. 
 

The remnants of Nate will bring us some scattered rain chances and cloud cover to start off the work week! Use your First Alert Weather App to see when rain arrives for your Monday!

