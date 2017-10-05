'Bags for Babies' fighting infant mortality rates

The United Way of Greater Toledo Thursday night hosted ‘Bags for Babies’, a way to help new and expecting mothers.

Hundreds of volunteers packed five hundred bags filling them with diapers, onesies, wipes, pacifiers, halo sleep sacks and resource flyers for area mothers in need.

“From health care companies to individuals, people calling us and bringing cases of diapers. Everything was donated,” Amanda Howard of United Way.

And the need is there. In the greater Toledo area, United Way reports eight out of one thousand babies died before their first birthday in 2015.

The biggest cause of infant mortality is being born too soon or too small, an unsafe sleep environment and birth defects.

“Bags for Babies” can help lower the rate with additional help.

“Such as getting pre-natal care early, making sure women are healthy before they get pregnant, make sure women get everything they need to support them throughout their pregnancy,” Carly Salamone of the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio said.

“Bags for Babies” will be distributed on October 21.

For information on how to receive one, contact the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

