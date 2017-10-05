Police investigating two-car deadly crash

Police are investigating a deadly two-car crash that shut down an intersection in Waterville.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 295 and Waterville Neapolis Road around 4 p.m.

Police say 52-year-old Lynnette Busch was driving westbound on Waterville Neapolis Road when she failed to yield to 26-year-old Aaron Forwerck, who then hit her car.

Police say Busch's car rolled over and she was ejected from the vehicle.

Busch was taken to UTMC where she was pronounced dead.

Forwerck was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Forwerck was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Busch was not.

The crash is under investigation.

