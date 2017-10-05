Air ambulance called to scene of Waterville crash

A two-vehicle crash Thursday shut down an intersection in Waterville.

The crash happened at the intersection of Berkelt Southern and Neapolis Waterville.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says both Lifeflight and paramedics responded to the scene.

The number of people injured or the extend of their injuries is not yet known.

The intersection was closed in all four directions while authorities work to clean up the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

