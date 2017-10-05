Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame honors local police officers

Thursday marked the first year for a special ceremony honoring our local men and women in blue.

Among those honored were two Toledo Police Officers who saved the lives of three people at an apartment fire.

"The apartment complex was fully engulfed, and when I looked up there's three [people], two kids and a mother on the balcony," said officer Jon Gruenberg who has been with Toledo Police for 4 years.

In January, Officer Gruenberg along with Officer Michael Futrell helped catch a woman and her two children escape a raging fire at the Woodlands Apartments in south Toledo.

Futrell was injured during the rescue.

They were honored Thursday with the Young Officers Award at the inaugural Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Maumee.

"Well this is actually the first year that we're doing it, and we decided that it was time for some positive news regarding law enforcement," said Megan Stockburger, co chair of the LEO Hall of Fame. "And so that's why we put it together."

Other officers from Rossford, Perrysburg Township and Port Clinton were honored as well.

Former Troy Township police chief Stephen Levorchick, father of current Ottawa County Sheriff Levorchick, received a lifetime achievement award.

The purpose of the event is to show a community's gratitude to the men and women who chose to serve and protect.

"I mean, it feels good to be honored, but it's one of those things: We don't do this to be honored, we do this because this is what we do," Officer Gruenberg said.

Organizers hope the event can continue as an annual tradition.

